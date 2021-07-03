Suspect in custody after leading LASD on chase in Hacienda Heights

A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase in Hacienda Heights Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect vehicle – a blue pickup truck – could be connected to a burglary reported from earlier Saturday.

After a brief chase, the suspect tried to run on foot but was immediately chased down by deputies.

