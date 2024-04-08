LASD deputy hit head-on by wrong-way driver in La Habra Heights

article

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Monday morning after their cruiser was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in La Habra Heights.

It happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of N. Hacienda Road and E. Canada Sombre Lane.

According to the LASD, the deputy was heading south on Hacienda, when a car headed north veered into the oncoming lanes and hit the deputy's cruiser head-on. SkyFOX captured images over the scene, showing massive front end damage to both vehicles.

The department said the deputy suffered just minor injuries. The other driver had a fractured forearm. Both were brought to a nearby hospital.

Deputies could not confirm what caused the driver of the other vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic.