Las Vegas Strip stabbing: Witnesses from LA describe horrifying aftermath

Nevada officials have identified the man suspected in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip in broad daylight, killing two and leaving six others wounded.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Las Vegas Strip stabbing: 2 dead, multiple injured outside casino

The suspect was identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. Police said he was armed with a large kitchen knife, which has been recovered by authorities.

Yoni Barrios (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The stabbing happened near the Wynn Hotel and Casino around 11:42 a.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Witnesses spoke to FOX 11 about what they saw and heard moments after the stabbing spree, including a family who is visiting Las Vegas from L County.

"It was crazy because it was unexpected and it was shocking to see all of the police presence. We started seeing cops everywhere, tape everywhere and when we got to this point, we saw everything," said Cesar.

Cesar and his family are from Pomona, and traveled to Vegas for a trip to celebrate their son's birthday.

"[After the stabbing happened], we heard people talking about somebody getting stabbed and two people dead and six stabbed. My wife actually wanted to go back to the room. We are coming from LA, and shee's like let's just head back to the room because it's so unsafe here," said Cesar.

Natasha Rutherford, visiting from Atlanta, also spoke to FOX 11 about the stabbing.

"We woke up to a lot of sirens outside. He [Rutherford's boyfriend] saw them putting a white cloth over a couple of bodies so we knew that it was a fatality. They closed off all the bridges," said Rutherford.

Rutherford said she and others were alarmed.

"It is a little scary, especially with us visiting here. It's very scary with us staying across the street as well. It's definitely a tourist area so it's very crazy how it happened literally right here," said Rutherford.

During a press conference, LVMPD said the suspect was on the sidewalk, near Sands Ave. and Spring Mountain Rd., when the original stabbing incident occurred. He then walked southbound and stabbed five additional victims. Another victim was stabbed on the southside of Sands, police stated.

Barrios has been booked on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

"This was an isolated incident," said Deputy Chief James LaRochelle. "All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time."

Fox 5 Vegas identified the two deceased victims as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, of Las Vegas and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, of Las Vegas.



