2 Las Vegas Strip hotels face lawsuits amid reports of bed bug bites

Two hotels on the Las Vegas Strip face lawsuits following allegations that guests were bitten by bed bugs.

3 lawsuits filed

What we know:

KLAS-TV reported three lawsuits were filed against Treasure Island and the Luxor Hotel & Casino on April 21 for alleged incidents that happened in Summer 2024.

The lawsuit against Treasure Island was filed by Teresa Bruce, a Los Angeles resident. She stayed at the property from June 20-23. In the lawsuit, Bruce claimed she informed the hotel’s management about the issue and was moved to another room.

However, she noticed more bites after her second room assignment. When staff inspected her new room, hotel workers reportedly confirmed there were bed bugs.

The lawsuits against Luxor were filed by a couple from Illinois who stayed there in early June and another guest from mid-July.

This comes over a year after the creepy crawlers were reportedly discovered at Encore at The Wynn, The Excalibur, The Mirage and The Venetian.

An investigation by KLAS also revealed Nevada health inspectors found more critters at Resorts World, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Hilton Vacation Club and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

What they're saying:

"The hotel operator has a responsibility to make sure that that room is bed bug-free," the attorney representing the guests, Brian Virag, told the Las Vegas news outlet.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re paying $60 a night for a room, or $600 a night for a room. The obligation on the hotel operator is the same – you have to keep the guests safe," the Los Angeles-based attorney said.

