Bed bugs found at 4 Las Vegas Strip hotels

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Health Department (SNHD) confirmed Wednesday bed bugs were found at some of the most popular resorts on the Las Vegas Strip over the past few months.

The creepy crawlers were discovered in rooms at the following hotels:

Encore at The Wynn

The Excalibur

The Mirage

The Venetian

It's unknown if any of the bed bugs were found during the Super Bowl.

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported that one of the complaints filed at Excalibur observed bed bugs in their hotel room and that the hotel followed up with an investigation. SNHD said the room was treated and no fines were issued.

Similar incidents also reportedly occurred at the other three hotels mentioned in the report.

