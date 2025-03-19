The Brief AI-Powered Stay: A new Las Vegas hotel uses artificial intelligence to personalize guest experiences, from booking to room customization. Seamless Check-In & Service: Guests can check in via phone and receive orders in a secure in-room box without being present. Luxury Amenities: The hotel features restaurants, retail spaces, a rooftop lounge, two pools, and rooms starting at $325 per night.



A new high-tech hotel set to open later this year in Las Vegas is integrating artificial intelligence to create a uniquely tailored guest experience, according to FastCompany.com.

The property is located about two and a half miles from the Vegas Strip.

What we know:

The hotel’s AI system builds a digital profile for each guest, collecting data from bookings and previous stays to predict personal preferences. AI will play a key role in booking, check-in, and room customization, adapting to guests’ habits over time.

"AI will go and scrape the entire web—every piece of information we have on you, every social media post, every communication—and create your unique digital avatar, a digital twin of you," said hotel founder Philippe Ziade.

Guests can check into their rooms by scanning their phones, eliminating the need for traditional key cards. The hotel also offers a seamless ordering system, where food and item deliveries can be placed in a secure box accessible from inside the room, allowing for contactless service.

What they're saying:

"It will adapt to you," Ziade added. "So, the first time you stay with us, and the next time you return, the temperature, lighting, and even your wake-up time will remain the same based on your preferences."

Amanda Belarmino, a professor at UNLV's William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that although AI is not a new concept in the hotel industry, there's some people who come to Las Vegas that may not want their behavior tracked, but there's other people who will welcome the customization.

The hotel will feature multiple restaurants, retail spaces, a rooftop lounge, and two pools. Guests will also be able to connect rooms using magnetic door technology.

Located off the Las Vegas Strip near Allegiant Stadium at the intersection of West Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, the Otonomus Hotel will offer rooms starting at $325 per night, with monthly rental options available. The hotel is scheduled to begin accepting reservations July 1.

