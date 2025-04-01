Plaque commemorating Las Vegas shooting victim stolen outside Manhattan Beach Middle School

The Brief A bronze plaque commemorating Las Vegas shooting victim Sandy Casey was stolen from outside Manhattan Beach Middle School. Surveillance video shows a suspect taking the plaque, and police are investigating the theft. The incident is part of a series of thefts involving high-valued metals in the area.



A plaque commemorating the life of a Las Vegas shooting victim has been stolen from outside Manhattan Beach Middle School.

"It’s sad," said Kelly Gordon, a parent. "It’s a symbol of someone who’s really loved at this school. It’s really sad to see [it taken]."

The bronze plaque, along with a tree, were placed as a memorial outside the school for teacher Sandy Casey. The beloved special-education instructor was at the Las Vegas Route 91 Music Festival in 2017 when a gunman opened fire. Casey was among the 58 victims killed in the mass shooting.

According to police, a suspect can be seen on grainy surveillance video walking up and taking the bronze plaque, then walking off. Police say no vehicle was seen in the video.

"It is really inappropriate," said another parent. "It’s like, why that metal? There is another plaque that was stolen in Manhattan Beach too."

Last January, the bronze plaque at nearby Bruce’s Beach was also stolen. It has since been replaced.

Throughout the last year, Fox 11 has reported on several thefts involving high-valued metals, including bronze headstones stolen from gravesites at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery and light poles ripped away in Pasadena by thieves using chains.

According to a spokesperson from Manhattan Beach Unified School District (MBUSD), the administration discovered the plaque was missing on Tuesday, March 25, and reported it to local police.

"It was very upsetting to learn about this incident," said a spokesperson for MBUSD. "The plaque was a meaningful tribute to a beloved educator who left a lasting impact on our community."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Manhattan Beach police.

"Other parents will be very upset because it’s going to affect their sense of safety," said a parent. "There’s children here."