This Las Vegas hotel is selling $55,000 Super Bowl afterparty tickets

Don't want to attend the actual Super Bowl game but more interested in the afterparty? We've got you covered.

If you've got the money to splurge, Las Vegas' newest hotel, The Fontainebleau, is selling $55,000 "upper stage" tickets to its Super Bowl afterparty.

DJ Calvin Harris will begin his first set at 10:30 p.m. at LIV nightclub inside the Fontainebleau.

For that hefty pricetag, you can get seated on the upper stage, "raised above the DJ booth in the main room." Your next cheapest option is "directly" on the dance floor, with tickets running between $35,000 to $50,000. The more expensive ticket gets you a booth that can seat up to 12 people and has "direct views of the DJ."

Just a little more cost-efficient are the "upper dance floor" tickets, which will set you back $35,000 each. For that price, you get a table that can seat up to 10 people. It offers "a nice and steady flow of traffic behind the table to ensure your group is in the action."

The cheapest afterparty tickets - $7,000 - are apparently now sold out.

Those on a budget can still raise a glass and dance the night away, as there are several other afterparties on the Strip.

The Sports Illustrated party on Saturday night, which features Kygo and The Chainsmokers, starts VIP access at $499.99; general admission tickets start at $149.99.

The Wynn is hosting a party at Gronk Beach. That party is "personally curated" by four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski himself. It’s $75 for a "female" general admission ticket and $125 for a "male" ticket. This year's headliners are Afrojack and a special guest star.