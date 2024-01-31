Super Bowl matchup drives Las Vegas Strip hotel room rates to record-breaking prices

If you're planning on attending Super Bowl LVIII but have yet to book your hotel in Las Vegas for the big weekend, get ready to spend way more than you may have anticipated.

FOX 11 took a look at some of the availability and rates of some hotels in the area for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and rates fluctuated depending on location and dates. Also keep in mind rates will change as the game nears.

If you were hoping to stay close to Allegiant Stadium, your options are pretty limited as most hotels are already sold out for the weekend of Feb. 9-12. The Staybridge Suites near Allegiant Stadium currently has vacancies listed but they aren't cheap - around $1,225 per night for game weekend.

Some rooms are still available on The Strip, including Aria ($1,300) and Fontainebleau ($1,447).

If you expand your proximity to nearby Henderson, however, a few more options open up. You can try the M Resort ($1,066) or Green Valley Ranch ($1,169). North Las Vegas has more options and for a more "affordable" price, like Best Western Plus ($332).

Make the drive even further away to Primm, Jean, or Pahrump, where you can stay in accommodations as low as $76 for Super Bowl weekend.

Now, Super Bowl tickets are a whole other story. Tickets on at least one secondary-market site were the most expensive in Super Bowl history just a couple days ago. The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That’s nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, although current prices could decline.

It’s also more than the previous high of $7,046 for the 2021 game in Tampa, Florida, between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs . The stadium was at 33% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, increasing the demand for each ticket.

The lowest-priced ticket on StubHub for this year’s game was $6,500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

