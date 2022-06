A puddle of oil formed Thursday on a street in Montebello, possibly from a leaking underground line.

The oil was discovered about 6 a.m. at Montebello and Olympic boulevards, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello.

Crews contained the oil, which may have leaked from an underground line, and there was no apparent hazard to the public, Chee said. Traffic was routed away from the area as a precaution.