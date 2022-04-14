LAPD releases annual Use of Force report for 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday released its Use of Force Year-End Review.

The report is published annually every year since 2015.

The document analyzes the preceding five years of data relating to the use of force by LAPD officers.

According to the report, a total of 8,661 firearms were recovered in 2021 - a 33% increase compared to 2020, and the highest number of firearms in more than a decade. Officials said 22% of those guns recovered were ghost guns, which is more than double the ghost guns recovered in 2020.

While the number of officer-involved shootings increased to 37 in 2021 (up from 27 in 2020), this four-year period has seen the fewest number of overall shootings in more than three decades, the report revealed.

2021 represented the lowest percentage of officer-involved shootings involving firearms - 41% - since 2015.

Additionally, the report found that 90% of officers responding to radio calls were trained in "mental health intervention training."

