LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who severely injured woman near Westlake

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video of a hit-and-run, hoping to find the driver and vehicle involved.

Officers with the Central Traffic Division say on Sept. 24 just before 8:30 p.m., a woman was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk at Dillon Street and Beverly Boulevard when a vehicle struck her.

The impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to hit a parked vehicle, she then bounced off the parked vehicle and landed on the street, police said in a statement.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries; she was listed in stable condition and is recovering.

Police are looking for the vehicle, which they say likely has front end damage.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and driver i surged to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.