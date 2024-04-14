LAPD ride remembers fallen first responders

The fourth-annual "A Ride to Remember" was held in Mission Hills to honor fallen first responders.

The annual event also raises funds for LAPD's Police Activities League (PAL) program, which provides a safe environment for kids during non-school hours.

The ride started as a tribute to an officer who died of COVID-19 and the event has since expanded. Anahi Diaz was at the event to honor her brother, Juan Diaz, who was killed while off-duty by gang members after he confronted taggers in 2019.

LAPD's cycling team was also at the ride. Anahi and many of the other riders from Sunday are training for the Police Unity Tour in May where they ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in three days to honor the fallen officers.