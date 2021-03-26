Suspect taken into custody following standoff, U-Haul pursuit

A felony suspect driving a U-Haul led officers on a pursuit from Hancock Park to the Mid-Wilshire area on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they were in pursuit of a felony suspect after midnight in Hancock Park on 6th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The vehicle was parked in the area for hours before the chase started back up again around 5 a.m.

Officers were in a standoff with the suspect in the Mid-Wilshire area. By 6:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

