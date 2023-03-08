Multiple LAPD officers shot by suspect in Lincoln Heights

At least three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot by a suspect during an incident in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Reports of the incident came in around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway.

According to the department, they are on a city-wide tactical alert, meaning officers are only responding to life-threatening calls for service.

The suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Sources told FOX 11 this started with the narcotics unit investigating a felony suspect who was spotted in an alleyway. Officers called for backup and the suspect ended up barricaded inside a nearby home; K9 units engaged with the suspect, but the suspect still refused to leave. Officers then deployed bean bags and tear gas, but the suspect still refused to leave. With the gas irritating the suspect, according to sources, the suspect came out and started shooting at the officers. At least three officers were hit.

All injured officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Residents in the area were told to stay inside and lock their doors as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story, check back for updates