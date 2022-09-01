LAPD officers help woman deliver baby in Van Nuys parking lot

Bodycam footage shows the moments LAPD officers helped a woman deliver her baby.

Officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way just before 5 a.m. August 31 after receiving reports of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman sitting in the parking lot giving birth. Officers quickly jumped in to help deliver her baby. The woman gave birth to a baby boy. Mother and baby were then transported to a local hospital.

