LAPD rolls out new patrol cars with low-frequency siren technology

The Brief The LAPD is deploying new black-and-white patrol vehicles equipped with low-frequency sirens and synchronized announcement speakers. The "Rumbler" system uses low-frequency sound waves that drivers can physically feel through noise-insulated cars, while a sync module lets multiple police cars broadcast unified public safety announcements at no extra taxpayer cost. The exact number of newly outfitted vehicles, their rollout schedule across specific precincts, and how effective the system proves in initial field deployment are unknown.



The Los Angeles Police Department has begun deploying redesigned patrol vehicles equipped with low-frequency siren technology and synchronized loudspeaker systems.

The upgrades aim to cut down emergency response times and reduce traffic collisions during high-speed responses.

What we know:

The newly deployed black-and-white patrol vehicles feature the Federal Signal Rumbler low-frequency warning system, which works alongside existing sirens to emit sound waves that drivers and pedestrians can both hear and feel through modern sound-insulated cars.

In addition, the vehicles are fitted with a Federal Signal Sync Module that enables multiple patrol cars to simultaneously broadcast synchronized, pre-recorded public safety announcements.

Incident commanders can leverage this capability to deliver clear, consistent instructions during evacuations, major enforcement actions, and large-scale emergencies.

The interior redesign was managed by the LAPD's Motor Transport Division alongside city vendor partners, allowing all of these technical upgrades to be integrated at no additional cost to taxpayers.

What they're saying:

"Unlike conventional sirens, these low-frequency tones are capable of penetrating today's sound-insulated vehicles, allowing drivers to recognize an approaching emergency vehicle sooner and respond more quickly," the LAPD said.

"This added level of awareness improves reaction times during emergency responses, helping reduce the likelihood of traffic collisions while enhancing the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and responding officers," the department added.

What's next:

The LAPD will continue rolling out the newly equipped black-and-whites across its fleet as redesigned patrol units are deployed to active duty.

Incident commanders are expected to begin utilizing the synchronized audio feature during major field operations and emergency responses.