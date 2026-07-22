Jollibee named No. 1 best fast food fried chicken in the US for third straight year

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The Brief Jollibee secured the top spot as the No. 1 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the U.S. in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. The Filipino fast-food giant beat out prominent American chains including Church's Texas Chicken (No. 2), Roy Rogers (No. 3), and Chick-fil-A (No. 7). Nominees were selected by quick-service dining experts and editors, with final rankings decided by public voting among USA TODAY readers.



Jollibee has secured the top spot as the No. 1 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the U.S. in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year.

What we know:

Jollibee’s Chickenjoy took the top prize after competing against a compiled list of top picks chosen by USA TODAY 10BEST's editors and a panel of quick-service dining experts.

Readers then cast their votes to establish the final rankings.

The top 10 fast-food fried chicken chains in the U.S. according to the vote are:

Jollibee Church's Texas Chicken Roy Rogers Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders Pollo Campero Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Chick-fil-A PDQ Krispy Krunchy Chicken Raising Cane's

Dig deeper:

The win marks another major accolade for Jollibee, which was previously named The Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken by Eater in 2022 and Best Chain Fried Chicken in America by Thrillist in 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jollibee voted America's best fast food fried chicken for 2nd year in a row

Jollibee currently operates roughly 100 stores in North America and more than 1,800 restaurants worldwide.

Its first restaurant in the U.S. opened in Daly City in the Bay Area in 1998.

Aside from its signature "Chickenjoy" which is available in both regular and spicy, the chain's other popular menu items include the Filipino-style Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok and Peach Mango Pie.

What they're saying:

Jollibee executives expressed deep gratitude for the public support and credited their staff for maintaining product consistency across stores.

"Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the consistency of the quality, taste, and customer experience that we work hard to deliver with every serving in Chickenjoy," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer. "It gives us even greater confidence in Jollibee’s ability to deepen customer trust and brand love in more markets, as we continue bringing the products and experiences that have made our brand a source of joy for many families."

"We are deeply grateful to the USA TODAY readers who voted for Jollibee and to our loyal customers who continue to share their love for the brand," said Maribeth dela Cruz, Jollibee Philippine Brands North America President. "This recognition also reflects the dedication of our teams who prepare and serve Chickenjoy every day, helping ensure a joyful and satisfying experience with every visit. It inspires us to keep delivering the Jollibee experience people love, while introducing it to even more customers across North America and beyond."

Editors and experts at USA TODAY 10Best also noted the chain's unique appeal to diners across the globe.

"With around 100 stores in North America and more than 1,700 stores internationally, Jollibee is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," said USA TODAY 10Best. "They're best known for Chickenjoy, the signature juicy, flavorful fried chicken. Order it in buckets or accompanied by sides—and don't forget to dip it in their silky gravy."