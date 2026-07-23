TikTok star Gabbie Gonzalez faces arraignment in dark web hitman plot targeting ex Jack Avery

The Brief Social media influencer Gabriela Gonzalez, her attorney father Francisco, and her ex-boyfriend face attempted murder, conspiracy, and solicitation charges over an alleged dark web hitman plot targeting singer Jack Avery. Prosecutors state Francisco Gonzalez provided $14,000 in front money for the contract killer, who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer. The trio faces 25 years to life in state prison if convicted, while the status of defense legal representation and potential trial dates remain unconfirmed.



Social media influencer Gabriela Gonzalez, her attorney father Francisco Gonzalez, and her ex-boyfriend Kai Faron Cordrey will be arraigned on Thursday on charges of allegedly conspiring to hire a hitman on the dark web to murder singer Jack Avery.

The target of the alleged plot—a former member of the boy band "Why Don't We"—shares a seven-year-old daughter with Gabriela Gonzalez and was involved in a custody dispute with her.

What we know:

Gabriela Gonzalez, 24, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and Kai Faron Cordrey, 26, are each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder.

According to prosecutors, the plan involved utilizing the dark web to hire a hitman to target Jack Avery during an ongoing custody dispute. Francisco Gonzalez allegedly provided $14,000 in front money to Cordrey to finance the operation.

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The plot was ultimately intercepted by an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman, who spoke directly with Cordrey about payment, timing, and proof of death. Avery was not harmed in the scheme.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any of the three defendants have formally entered pleas at their initial court appearances.

What they're saying:

"This was a lengthy investigation that was initiated by the FBI and eventually turned over to our office, resulting in criminal charges being filed today," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder. Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable."

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

If convicted as charged, all three defendants face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.