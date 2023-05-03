LAPD to hold memorial ceremony honoring fallen officers

article

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday will hold a ceremony honoring all officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to the LAPD, 239 officers will be remembered during the ceremony at LAPD headquarters beginning at 9 a.m.

Family members of fallen officers will be joined by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, elected officials, members of the Police Commission and active LAPD personnel.

The ceremony will feature traditional police honors -- including a roll call of the fallen, a rider-less horse, a rifle volley, a helicopter flyover in the "missing man" formation, bagpipers playing "Amazing Grace," a solo bugler playing "Taps," and the time-honored "end of watch broadcast," according to the department.

There will also be a performance by the LAPD Choir, a voluntary group of sworn and civilian LAPD employees.

Family members and partners of the fallen officers will conclude the ceremony by placing flowers near their loved one's name plate on the Memorial Wall.