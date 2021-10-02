LAPD investigating shooting at busy Hollywood and Highland area

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the heart of Hollywood Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. officers responded to the area of Hollywood and Highland for reports of a man with a knife. Some sort of altercation occurred leading to an officer-involved shooting.

Details on the incident are not immediately known. It is also unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

