LAPD Chief Michel Moore released from hospital after 'not feeling well' Monday night

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is recovering at home after spending hours at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the chief was taken to the hospital Monday night due to an undisclosed illness.

Chief Moore took himself to the University of Southern California Medical Center after "not feeling well."

"Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support," the LAPD said in a tweet. "To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further."

Moore was sworn in as the city’s 57th LAPD Chief in 2018.

