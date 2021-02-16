LAPD Chief Michel Moore addresses social media post mocking George Floyd

Los Angeles Police Department Chief, Michel Moore, addressed the social media Valentine's Day image mocking George Floyd in his virtual briefing Tuesday.

Moore said the image may have been shared among some of his Department's officers, but it's unclear how many officers might have seen the image at this time, or where it originated. The meme shows a photo of George Floyd with the words "You take my breath away."

Moore said the incident was brought to his attention by an officer who was speaking with Department members about Black History Month, and how LAPD could honor Black people within their Department and across the city.

One of the officers then allegedly showed the others the image of George Floyd out of disgust. The officer involved has been interviewed, and the Department is working to determine how the officer came across the image in the first place, and if it was created by someone from the LAPD.

"We'll go back to try to trace down who actually started this. Who is patient zero so to speak. My efforts are if it was a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, to take disciplinary action. I have no tolerance or temperament to let them remain in the Department," said Moore.

Moore also said there is a larger issue within the Department of officers sharing similar posts on their social media accounts.

Moore did not identify any social media groups, but said there were complaints of officers within the Department who shared unprofessional posts and an investigation is underway to look into those posts as well.

"At the end of the day, I'm not going to be the thought police. I am going to be responsible for the conduct of the people of this Department and will hold them to the high standards and core values of this organization and to the law enforcement code of ethics," he said.

Moore said the incident is being investigated by Internal Affairs among other agencies.

"The Office of the Inspector General is closely monitoring this investigation to ensure it's thorough and complete and does not race to an end and at the same time it does not drag out," he said.

Moore said LAPD's command staff reviewed their facilities citywide to see if the image was posted anywhere, and did not find any such posts.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League addressed the meme Monday stating if anyone from the LAPD was involved, they should be fired.

George Floyd was killed in May in Minnesota after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed saying he couldn't breathe.

The incident sparked national and worldwide protests.

