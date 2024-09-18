Expand / Collapse search

Rain enters Southern California forecast: Here's when

Published  September 18, 2024 10:54am PDT
A colder area of low pressure is moving in to the region, bringing a light shower chance to SoCal this week.

LOS ANGELES - If you've been enjoying the cooler weather, get ready for more unseasonably cool weather, along with a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. 

The latest forecast shows a low pressure system moving across the region, bringing a chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday. Don't expect anything big, though, as totals are estimated at under 0.25 inches for now. 

Chances are a little higher for thunderstorms (10-20%) with isolated heavy rain and flooding Thursday afternoon, the NWS said. 

The cooler temperatures and rain chances will possibly linger through Friday. 

Once the weekend kicks in, temperatures will feel a lot more like fall as there will be an increase in marine layer clouds for the coasts and valleys into Sunday, according to the latest forecast. 