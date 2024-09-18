Rain enters Southern California forecast: Here's when

If you've been enjoying the cooler weather, get ready for more unseasonably cool weather, along with a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast shows a low pressure system moving across the region, bringing a chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday. Don't expect anything big, though, as totals are estimated at under 0.25 inches for now.

Chances are a little higher for thunderstorms (10-20%) with isolated heavy rain and flooding Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

The cooler temperatures and rain chances will possibly linger through Friday.

Once the weekend kicks in, temperatures will feel a lot more like fall as there will be an increase in marine layer clouds for the coasts and valleys into Sunday, according to the latest forecast.