California woman, 23, suffers life-threatening reaction after hospital allegedly required vaccines

In a viral TikTok video, 23-year-old Alexis Lorenze shares one of her darkest struggles with her followers, saying, "This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever been through."

Alexis has been documenting her harrowing experience after being admitted to UCI Medical Center in Orange, California, on Sept. 10 for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and life-threatening blood disorder.

For religious reasons, Alexis and her family had long abstained from vaccines. However, she says the hospital informed her that continuing treatment required vaccinations.

Faced with the difficult choice between risking her health condition or agreeing to receive multiple vaccines, Alexis reluctantly accepted. She says that within minutes of receiving vaccines for meningitis, pneumonia, and tetanus, she began experiencing extreme adverse reactions, leaving her battling for her life.

From losing vision in both eyes to severe internal bleeding and painful purple patches spreading across her body, Alexis’s condition rapidly deteriorated. Her family, devastated and frustrated, claims hospital staff delayed treatment for her adverse reaction, further compounding her suffering.

"I’m beyond scared, and everything in my body hurts," Alexis shares through tears in her videos, pleading for support.

Alexis permitted UCI Medical Center to release her medical records and discuss her case with FOX 11. However, UCI media relations has not responded despite repeated calls and emails.