Metro train derails after colliding with vehicle in East LA

A Metro E Line train derailed after colliding with a vehicle on Wednesday morning shortly before 9:30 a.m. in East Los Angeles, causing injuries and service interruptions.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department promptly responded to the emergency at Rowan Avenue near Third Street. Officials found the vehicle struck by the train with the driver trapped inside, who was responsive and communicating with first responders and sheriff's deputies. The driver was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A second person was assessed at the scene for possible injury.

Although the number of people onboard the train and the exact nature of injuries have not been disclosed, firefighters and police were observed entering the train.

Due to the derailment extending over both tracks, major disruptions to the metro service in the region are expected. Commuters utilizing the metro lines through East Los Angeles are advised to anticipate delays and seek alternate means of travel.

(FOX 11)

Metro service updates and restoration timelines are still pending from the transit authorities. Passengers should monitor service changes and consider alternative transportation options. Authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.