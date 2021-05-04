LAPD announces Cinco de Mayo enforcement effort targeting impaired motorists

article

Los Angeles police warned Southlanders on Tuesday that extra officers will be out on patrol looking for people driving while impaired on Cinco de Mayo.

"Whether it is gathering with friends, visiting a local restaurant or bar, the Los Angeles Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by designating a sober driver," according to an LAPD statement.

"Don't ruin the celebrations by putting yourself and others at risk and driving impaired."

The extra DUI enforcement activities Wednesday include:

A traffic checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Manchester and Budlong avenues.

Additional patrols from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday in the Hollenbeck, Foothill, and Hollywood areas.

Additional patrols from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday in the southeast area.

The LAPD noted that in addition to alcohol, drugs may also impair, including marijuana.

Funding for the increased enforcement effort was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.