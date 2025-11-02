LAPD: 7 people arrested after Dodgers' World Series win

The Brief LAPD told City News Service that a tentative total of seven people were arrested during the Nov. 1 World Series celebrations. Across Los Angeles, impromptu street celebrations broke out after the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series. The tentative 2025 arrest count was at least five less than the 2024 World Series celebrations.



Several people were arrested after Los Angeles broke out in party mode after their hometown Dodgers won the World Series on Saturday.

What we know:

According to a report from the City News Service (CNS), the Los Angeles Police Department said a tentative total of seven people were arrested during the impromptu street celebrations that broke out across the city.

LAPD did not give approximate times or locations for the arrests during the Nov. 1 impromptu festivities, CNS said in its report.

Among the individuals arrested, LAPD said one person was arrested over alleged battery of a peace officer, CNS reports. A woman was arrested on suspicious of "injuring an animal after she allegedly rode her bicycle into a peace horse," CNS said in its report.

Three people were arrested in connection to a felony vandalism of a Los Angeles Metro bus. A sixth person was arrested for failure to disperse and a seventh person was accused of possessing fireworks, CNS reports.

The arrests came as LAPD declared a Tactial Alert for parts of downtown Los Angeles around 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 1. The alert was issued ahead of possible celebrations and police closed down streets near LA Live for hours in hopes of keeping crowds under control.

CNS reports LAPD gave its officers the green light to use tear gas near Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street in Echo Park after police reported a crowd near Dodger Stadium failed to obey the city's dispersal order. LAPD said some were launching industrial sized fireworks at Echo Park, CNS reports.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when the tentative numbers will be finalized regarding arrests stemming from World Series celebrations in Los Angeles.

The backstory:

The partying and the donuts on the roads from November 1 did not seem as overwhelming for law enforcement compared to the 2024 World Series celebrations.

During last year's Dodgers World Series celebrations, at least a dozen were arrested. In addition to the arrests, a Metro bus was set on fire and a Nike store in downtown Los Angeles was looted.

In terms of individual anecdotes, a Dodger fan garnered national headlines after blowing up his hand with a firework.

