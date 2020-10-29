LAPD: 2 people shot, killed while celebrating in the streets after Dodgers World Series win

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects involved in a deadly shooting that happened as people took to the streets to celebrate the Dodgers World Series victory earlier in the week.

LAPD responded to a call of a shooting a little before midnight on Tuesday, October 27 at the intersection of Polk Street and Glenoaks Boulevard.

According to LAPD, about 30 to 40 people gathered at the intersection as cars were doing donuts on the road and fireworks were being set off. During the impromptu celebration, two males approached one of the vehicles and smashed the windows using baseball bats.

The two males ran north on Glenoaks Boulevard as they were being chased by several other people and the driver who got their windows smashed.

At one point during the chase, someone opened fire and two people were shot and killed. LAPD is not sure if the two people killed were the ones with the baseball bats.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials have not released the identities of the two people shot and killed in the violent incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 818-374-9550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

