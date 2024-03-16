Lakewood family doused with bear spray during break-in

article

A family in Lakewood was attacked by vandals early Saturday morning armed with cans of bear spray.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Bellflower Boulevard. A group of four to five attackers busted the windows of a car in the driveway, before getting into the home.

"I’m in the bathroom just dyeing my hair and all of a sudden I have people in my house," said Jessica Watts. "[A woman] busted out bear spray and ran out. Her friends swarmed me and all sprayed me at one time. Then, hit me over the head with a bat."

Watts said the attackers targeted everyone in the home, including an 85-year-old man, her 11-year-old son, and her 18-month-old baby boy.

"All I could think of is bear spray takes down big-a** bears," said Watts. "Bears are like seven to eight feet tall, they’re huge. This stuff takes out bears, and she’s spraying it at my entire family. An 85-year-old man, an 18-month-old baby, an 11-year-old kid, what is she thinking?"

Watts said her friend, Krista Zink, was also in the home at the time. Zink was sleeping when the group broke in and starting shooting bear spray.

"It [was] horrible," said Zink. "It burns. It burns very badly. It’s not fun."

According to Watts, she believes the main attacker in the group was her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

"My boyfriend, we took a break for a minute, and he was seeing her," said Watts. "Now, I guess she’s mad because he’s not with her. Crazy ex-girlfriends, you know?"

No one was seriously hurt, but the home and car sustained hundreds of dollars in damage. Watts said they’ll have to replace a lot of their clothes and baby supplies.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.

"You’re going to have justice and you need to be away from everybody," said Watts. "Your children, the public. She needs to be put away. She’s a threat to society, period."