Jeanie Buss donates to this candidate in the crowded race for LA mayor

The Brief Jeanie Buss has reportedly donated $1,800 to Spencer Pratt’s campaign for LA mayor. Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman are currently leading the fundraising race to replace incumbent Karen Bass. Polling suggests the June 2 primary will likely result in a November runoff.



A prominent figure in Los Angeles sports is putting financial weight behind reality television star Spencer Pratt in the race for the city's next mayor.

What we know:

Los Angeles Lakers minority owner and governor, Jeanie Buss, reportedly donated $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign, which is the maximum allowed amount under local election laws. Despite the contribution, Buss has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the tight race.

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Dig deeper:

Polls show reality star Spencer Pratt has been identified as one of the frontrunners in the L.A. mayoral race.

Recent reveals show that Pratt, along with L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, lead fundraising as the race to replace incumbent Karen Bass continues ahead of the June 2 primary.

Pratt has reportedly raised nearly $540,000 since Jan. 1. He announced his campaign a year after the devastating Palisades Fire first broke out.

Latest polling suggests no candidate will earn more than 50% of the vote, which would be required to avoid a November runoff election.