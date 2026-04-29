Jeanie Buss donates to this candidate in the crowded race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES - A prominent figure in Los Angeles sports is putting financial weight behind reality television star Spencer Pratt in the race for the city's next mayor.
What we know:
Los Angeles Lakers minority owner and governor, Jeanie Buss, reportedly donated $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign, which is the maximum allowed amount under local election laws. Despite the contribution, Buss has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the tight race.
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Dig deeper:
Polls show reality star Spencer Pratt has been identified as one of the frontrunners in the L.A. mayoral race.
Recent reveals show that Pratt, along with L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, lead fundraising as the race to replace incumbent Karen Bass continues ahead of the June 2 primary.
Pratt has reportedly raised nearly $540,000 since Jan. 1. He announced his campaign a year after the devastating Palisades Fire first broke out.
Latest polling suggests no candidate will earn more than 50% of the vote, which would be required to avoid a November runoff election.
The Source: This report is based on information provided regarding the Los Angeles mayoral race and campaign fundraising as of April 29, 2026.