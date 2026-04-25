Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman lead fundraising as LA mayor's race tightens

The Brief Reality star Spencer Pratt and Councilwoman Nithya Raman are leading recent fundraising efforts, though incumbent Mayor Karen Bass maintains a significant overall cash advantage with $3.7 million in total funds. A UCLA Luskin poll shows 40% of voters remain undecided ahead of the June 2 primary, with Bass leading at 25%, followed by Pratt at 11% and Raman at 9%. With 14 candidates in the race, the field is focused on whether Bass can secure a majority or if the race will move to a November runoff between the top two finishers.



The race for Los Angeles Mayor has tightened significantly as candidates filed their latest financial disclosures, revealing a surge of support for challengers looking to unseat Mayor Karen Bass.

While Bass remains the frontrunner in both polling and total cash on hand, the momentum from political outsiders and grassroots organizers has turned the primary into a three-way battle for the top two spots.

What we know:

According to the latest Ethics Commission filings, Spencer Pratt has raised nearly $540,000 since January 1, positioning himself as a "legitimate top-tier candidate" after centering his campaign on criticism of the city's response to the 2025 Palisades fire.

Nithya Raman, who entered the race late in February, has quickly closed the gap with $530,000 in direct contributions, largely bolstered by the entertainment industry.

While Bass trailed in recent fundraising with $495,000, her total campaign chest is formidable. Including matching funds and early 2024 contributions, she has roughly $3.7 million in total.

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Tech entrepreneur Adam Miller has also made a financial splash, primarily through a $2.5 million personal loan to his own campaign.

What we don't know:

The big mystery remains the 40% of undecided voters.

Historically, a high number of undecideds this close to an election suggests a potential for a late-stage shift or a "protest vote" against the incumbent.

It is also unclear how the entry of 13 challengers will split the vote; if Bass falls below 50% on June 2, she will be forced into a grueling runoff.

What they're saying:

Political analysts suggest the race is becoming a referendum on the city's direction.

USC Professor Dan Schnur noted that the top three candidates appear "evenly matched" as they enter the final sprint.

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Meanwhile, Bass’s supporters point to her 53% support among Black respondents in recent polling as a sign of her stable base, while Pratt’s campaign claims his rising numbers reflect a city "disinfecting" its politics.

What's next:

June 2: The primary election will determine if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

June—October: If no majority is reached, the top two candidates will begin a five-month campaign for the general election.

November 3: The final runoff election (if necessary).