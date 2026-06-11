Disneyland-themed license plates one step closer in California

The Brief California's proposed Disneyland-themed specialized license plate has cleared a major hurdle, with over 44,000 drivers reportedly signing up to express interest in the program. The overwhelming response easily surpasses the DMV’s required 7,500 preorder milestone, officially moving the project into the state's formal regulatory review phase. Net revenues from the upcoming plate sales will directly fund uncompensated healthcare, patient services, and clinical education at over a dozen children's hospitals across California.



California drivers are one step closer to putting Disney magic on the road after an overwhelming public response pushed a proposed Disneyland-themed specialty license plate past its first major state milestone.

Backed by a high-profile state collaboration, the initiative has secured tens of thousands of early sign-ups to advance through the DMV review process, paving the way for a program that will ultimately fund pediatric healthcare at more than a dozen children’s hospitals across the state.

What we know:

The project is a joint effort between the Disneyland Resort, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA), and the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

To advance through the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Special License Plate Program, the initiative needed a minimum of 7,500 preorders.

Public interest has vastly exceeded that goal, with Ma confirming that more than 44,000 people have already signed up.

Once fully approved and produced, sequential plates will cost $50 (with a $40 annual renewal), and personalized plates will cost $103 (with an $83 annual renewal), plus standard vehicle registration and processing fees.

SUGGESTED:

After administrative costs are deducted, the revenue will be deposited into a State Treasury fund administered by CHFFA.

The money will be distributed to 13 eligible California children’s hospitals to support essential, uncompensated healthcare services, clinical education, and family support systems. Participating hospitals include Children's Hospital Los Angeles, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Rady Children's Health Orange County, and UC Irvine Health Children's Hospital.

What we don't know:

The final artwork for the license plate has not yet been finalized or released to the public.

The exact timeline for how long the DMV’s formal review process will take is unknown.

What they're saying:

Ma noted that the office has received "tremendous interest" for the project.

According to Ma, "This interest list helps us understand how many people are interested in supporting the State Treasurer’s Office, Disneyland® Resort, and California’s children’s hospitals through this program."

Ma further emphasized the impact of the initiative, stating, "This program is being designed in collaboration with our partners to support essential but uncompensated healthcare services and programs, such as certain personnel and clinical education costs as well as patient- and family-centered support services that support children’s care, recovery, and well-being."

What's next:

Now that the preorder milestone has been reached, the application sits with the DMV for formal review.

Once the design is officially approved, the state will open formal presales.

What you can do:

Drivers who want to showcase their Disney spirit while supporting pediatric medicine can still add their names to the ongoing interest list by visiting the California State Treasurer’s official website.