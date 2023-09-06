LA Lakers president Jeanie Buss, comedian Jay Mohr say 'I Do' in intimate Malibu ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss has officially added another ring to her collection.

Buss, 61, and comedian Jay Mohr, 53, said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Malibu over the Labor Day holiday weekend, PEOPLE reported.

Aaron Larsuel, the co-host of the "Officials Lakers Podcast," posted a picture to Instagram, which showed Larsuel along with Buss wearing a veil and a white lace dress.

"If TMZ knows, I can tell y’all too," Larsuel wrote in the caption.

TMZ was the first to report the news and said the ceremony was attended by an estimated 20 of the couple’s closest loved ones.

Larsuel continued to write in an Instagram caption Buss and Mohr, "had the most beautiful private ceremony in Malibu," which he called "the party of the century."

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Mohr posted a picture from the ceremony to Instagram on Wednesday with the simple caption "Happiness."

PEOPLE reported Sahar Whitley of Whitley Events planned the intimate ceremony.

Buss and Mohr began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in December 2022.

In 2020, Buss became the first female owner of a championship team in NBA history following a six-game series against Miami.

