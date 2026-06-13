Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP patrol car in Victorville; 2 officers injured

The Brief Two CHP officers and a suspect sustained major injuries Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit and subsequent crash at a Victorville intersection. The suspect, 23-year-old Cantor Yahancy, allegedly fled a traffic stop before T-boning the patrol unit while officers were no longer actively pursuing him. Investigators strongly suspect alcohol impairment played a role in the collision, and multiple felony charges against the driver are currently pending.



A routine traffic stop escalated into a major collision in Victorville on Thursday evening, leaving two California Highway Patrol officers and two civilians hospitalized with severe injuries.

Investigators believe an impaired driver fleeing authorities caused the crash shortly after officers had terminated an active pursuit.

What we know:

The incident began around 8 p.m. on June 11, when CHP officers attempted to pull over a silver 2007 Mercedes-Benz for a traffic violation on Hopland Street near El Evado Road.

The driver initially yielded but then suddenly fled the scene, officials said. Officers launched a brief pursuit but terminated it after losing sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, the Mercedes was traveling southbound on Cobalt Road when it ran into the intersection at Hook Boulevard.

It collided with a CHP patrol vehicle traveling westbound on Hook Boulevard, officials said.

At the time of the impact, officers were no longer actively pursuing the suspect.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as 23-year-old Cantor Yahancy of Victorville.

Both Yahancy and a passenger in his vehicle suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The two CHP officers in the patrol unit also sustained major injuries and were taken to a regional trauma center; their injuries are not considered life-threatening, and both are expected to recover. Investigators suspect alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific traffic violation that prompted the initial stop, nor have they identified the passenger riding in Yahancy’s vehicle.

It's also unclear exactly how fast the Mercedes was traveling when it entered the intersection.

What's next:

Yahancy is currently under investigation for driving under the influence causing injury and felony evading a peace officer. Additional charges may be filed as the probe continues.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the pursuit, the collision, or has any information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 909-806-2486.