AI-generated nude photos of Laguna Beach HS students under investigation

The Laguna Beach Unified School District has launched an investigation with the help of local law enforcement after AI-generated nude photos of students were circulated online.

The school district has since released a statement saying in part, "We are required by law to keep student discipline matters confidential to protect the privacy and well-being of our students. In any situation that arises, the safety and security of our students is always our top priority."

Last month, a similar incident was reported in the Beverly Hills Unified School District. At Beverly Vista Middle School, students were victimized by fake nude photos that superimposed their faces onto nude bodies generated by AI and those photos also circulated online.

According to one 8th grade student, when teachers became aware of the AI-generated photos, they started contacting and interviewing victims.

"Girls [were] being called out one by one," said Evelyn Kruger, a student. "There’s always that fear, am I going to be next? Am I going to be called in? Sure, it might be animated, it might look unrealistic, but a couple of them look real."

Laguna Beach school officials are not saying who or how many students were victimized by the AI-generated photos or how many students are responsible.