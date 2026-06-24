Health concerns persist as Boyle Heights warehouse fire enters 8th day

The Brief Firefighters are utilizing specialized heavy equipment and high-capacity water streams to suppress a complex, smoldering fire at a 491,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse in Boyle Heights. LAFD Chief Jaime Moore has set a goal to fully extinguish the fire and return control of the severely damaged facility to tenant-operator Lineage Logistics by Friday. While regional air quality agencies have only detected typical combustion materials, a Particle Pollution Advisory remains in effect, and local officials are distributing masks and air purifiers.



Fire crews remain engaged in complex fire suppression efforts Wednesday within the damaged Lineage warehouse building in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is utilizing specialized heavy equipment and out-of-state resources to extinguish deep-seated hot spots with the goal of completing the operation by week's end.

What we know:

The fire erupted last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at the 491,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse located at 1400 S. Los Palos St.

Firefighters initially utilized water-dropping helicopters on the structure, but pockets of fire have continued to burn inside. Pockets of fire activity decreased on Monday as crews poured roughly 12,000 gallons of water per minute into the structure, which holds millions of pounds of food, according to officials.

Emergency declarations have been issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and County Supervisor Hilda Solis to accelerate the deployment of state and local resources.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boyle Heights warehouse fire enters new phase as concerns shift to spoiled food, runoff

Heavy equipment operators are using long-reach excavators and dozers to tear down walls, clear debris, and expose hidden hot spots.

Smoke conditions have improved significantly, and air quality monitoring by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has not detected any toxins beyond normal combustible materials.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

While tenant-operator Lineage Logistics points to a rooftop solar array, the system's owner has stated that the definitive origin point has yet to be officially established by authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The exact timeline for when the surrounding neighborhood's air quality will return to completely normal baseline levels is unknown.

Timeline:

Last Wednesday afternoon: The fire erupts at the Los Palos Street facility; initial containment efforts include the rare use of water-dropping helicopters.

Sunday: Emergency officials begin handing out hundreds of air purifiers and masks to Boyle Heights residents.

Monday evening: LAFD crews report significant progress, though structural hazards keep personnel outside of core cold-storage zones.

Tuesday night: LAFD announces that smoke conditions have improved significantly.

Wednesday 2:30 p.m.: The extended special Particle Pollution Advisory issued by the AQMD is scheduled to remain in effect until at least this time.

Friday (Target): The target date set by fire officials to completely extinguish the blaze and hand the building back to Lineage.

What they're saying:

LAFD Chief Jaime Moore emphasized the aggressive timeline for the conclusion of the operation.

"I know it's very ambitious, considering what's happened in the past, but that's what my goal is and that's what we're working towards."

In a statement, Lineage Logistics officials expressed gratitude to the LAFD while clarifying their position on the building's infrastructure.

"The bravery and expertise we have seen from the firefighters of the LAFD is nothing less than extraordinary. As we remain committed to doing everything we can to help firefighters and the community, we want to be clear that this fire was not caused by our operations or our team. Lineage is the tenant-operator of the building, not the owner. We believe the fire started on the roof when the owner of the solar array, Altus Power, was doing tests."

Altus Power countered with a statement emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing.

"Our first concern is for the residents of Boyle Heights, everyone affected by this fire, and for the firefighters working to contain it. The cause of the fire where our rooftop solar array is located at the Los Palos Street facility has yet to be determined. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate."

What's next:

Firefighters will continue using exterior tactics and heavy machinery to clear the remaining internal hot spots without entering compromised zones.

Once the fire is fully suppressed, control of the facility will be turned over to Lineage Logistics so that cleanup operations can begin.

Local city and county departments will simultaneously conduct comprehensive damage assessments and compile cost estimates under the activated local emergency status.

What you can do:

County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis urged residents impacted by the smoke to take immediate precautions:

Stay indoors and keep all windows and doors completely closed.

Limit outdoor activities and wear a high-quality face mask (such as an N95) if you must go outside.

Pick up free masks and air purifiers at local distribution sites, including the Pecan Recreation Center, City Terrace Park, and the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA.

Monitor your health closely. "This would include symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, significant breathing distress," Dr. Davis said, noting that anyone experiencing worsening conditions should contact their doctor immediately.

Residents seeking transportation assistance to shelters or updated public health information should visit AlertLA.org.