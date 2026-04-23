4M+ LA28 tickets sold as Drop 2 registration opens for all Olympic sports

The Brief LA28 organizers have confirmed that the second ticket drop in August 2026 will feature refreshed inventory across all Olympic sports. Historic demand in the first phase saw over four million tickets sold, with women's events (93% sold) and soccer matches across the U.S. nearly selling out. Registration for the next random draw is open until July 22, 2026; previously registered fans who haven't reached their 12-ticket limit are automatically entered.



Building on the "historic" momentum of a four-million-ticket opening phase, LA28 organizers are preparing for a massive inventory refresh this August.

What we know:

The initial "Drop 1" saw massive engagement from 85 countries and all 50 U.S. states, according to organizers.

Women’s Olympic sessions notably outperformed men’s, selling 93% of available inventory compared to 88%.

New Olympic additions—including Flag Football, Lacrosse, Softball, and Squash—sold out all available seats during the first phase.

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The 2028 Games, scheduled for July 14–30 (Olympics) and August 15–27 (Paralympics), will be the first in history to allocate more quota spots to women than men and will utilize existing infrastructure to remain fiscally responsible.

Timeline:

April 2026: Initial ticket drop sells 4 million+ tickets.

July 22, 2026: Deadline to register for the next ticket draw.

August 2026: Drop 2 begins with refreshed inventory across all sports.

2027: LA28 Paralympic tickets go on sale.

July 14, 2028: Opening Ceremony of the LA28 Olympic Games.

What's next:

Drop 2 is scheduled for August 2026.

This phase will include refreshed inventory for every single Olympic sport, offering fans a second chance at high-demand events like Artistic Gymnastics and soccer.

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For those looking ahead to the Paralympic Games, those tickets are slated to go on sale in 2027.

What you can do:

To participate in the next wave of sales, you must register for the draw at Tickets.LA28.org by July 22.

Ticketing 101:

Register: Sign up once to be eligible for all future Olympic and Paralympic draws.

Notification: If randomly selected, you will receive an email with a specific time slot to purchase.

Limits: You can buy up to 12 Olympic tickets total (including a 4-ticket limit for Ceremonies). Soccer matches have a separate 12-ticket allowance that does not count toward your general Olympic total.

Payment: Visa is the official way to pay for all transactions.