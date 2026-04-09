LA28 responds to backlash over $5,000 Olympic ticket prices

The Brief LA28 officials are defending the Games' pricing structure following intense public "sticker shock" and accusations of price gouging from local fans. While organizers sold hundreds of thousands of $28 tickets during the locals-only presale, many fans report only seeing elite seats priced as high as $5,000. "Drop 1" global sales began Thursday with no new inventory added, meaning global buyers are competing for the remaining tickets not claimed by locals.



As the LA28 Summer Games open ticket sales to the global public on Thursday, organizers are facing a wave of criticism from Southern Californians who feel "duped" by high prices and limited availability.

What we know:

The global launch of "Drop 1" officially begins at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 9.

However, Allison Katz Mayfield, LA28 Senior VP of Revenue, confirmed that no new inventory was added for this global phase.

"The locals had the best access to the widest breadth of tickets," Mayfield said in an interview with Good Day LA, noting that the hundreds of thousands of $28 tickets offered in the presale "went quickly."

Currently, while LA28 claims 30% of remaining tickets are under $200, users report that marquee events—specifically the Opening and Closing Ceremonies—often show only premium seats costing upwards of $5,000.

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Organizers also confirmed a 24% service fee is added to tickets. While this fee is included in the "all-in" price shown during browsing, it covers infrastructure, payment processing, and customer service.

The Drop 1 window remains open until April 19, allowing selected participants to purchase up to 12 Olympic session tickets and 12 football tournament tickets.

"If you want to sit in the absolute best seat at the highest demand event, those do go for over $1,000 for sure... but this isn’t your only chance to get those affordable tickets," said Mayfield.

Fans who were not selected for this initial draw are automatically entered into future ticket drops scheduled for later this year.

Additional ticket drops and registration opportunities will continue in the coming months, and registered participants will be eligible to purchase additional tickets to the Paralympic Games through the Paralympic Ticket Draw, beginning in 2027.

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If fans don’t see their desired sports or sessions in this drop, more tickets may be available in future drops if they haven’t reached their Olympic ticket maximum.

Mayfield warned fans to avoid sites like StubHub for now.

"If you're seeing tickets on resale platforms in 2026, they are not verified... they may be speculative."

Timeline:

April 2026: Launch of "Drop 1" for globally registered fans (ends April 19).

Late 2026: Subsequent ticket draws and additional inventory drops.

2027: Launch of the official LA28 ticket resale program and Paralympic ticket draw.

July 14, 2028: Opening Ceremony at the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood.

What's next:

Fans who were not selected for this initial draw are automatically entered into future ticket drops scheduled for later this year.

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Those interested in the Paralympic Games will need to wait until 2027 for their specific ticket draw.

What you can do:

Check your email: If you registered for the draw, look for a time-slot notification and link to the ticketing platform.

Monitor the filters: Use the "available standard tickets" filter on the site to see real-time inventory and avoid sold-out sessions.

Wait for 2027 for Resale: Avoid purchasing tickets from third-party sites, as the only verified resale program will not launch until 2027.

Wait for the Paralympics: Fans seeking a "family-friendly price point" are encouraged to wait for the Paralympic draw in 2027.

Explore "Discovery" Sports: If gymnastics or swimming are sold out or too expensive, organizers suggest looking into less familiar sports where inventory is higher and prices are lower.

Avoid Unverified Resellers: Do not purchase from non-partner platforms. Official resale via Ticketmaster and SI Tickets will not launch until 2027.