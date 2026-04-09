Getty Center to close for one year for major modernization project ahead of 2028 Olympics

article

The Brief The Getty Center will close for approximately one year starting March 15, 2027, to undergo its most significant modernization since opening in 1997. Key upgrades include reimagined galleries, tram system improvements, a renovated Welcome Hall, and a new programming space on Sepulveda Boulevard. While the Brentwood campus is closed, the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades will remain open and host a selection of the center’s famous paintings.



The Getty Center, the hilltop cultural landmark of Los Angeles, will shutter its doors for a year-long renovation project designed to enhance visitor accessibility and sustainability before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

What we know:

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced that the center will close to the public from March 15, 2027, until spring 2028.

The modernization project is described as the most significant update to the campus in its nearly 30-year history.

Planned improvements include reimagining gallery spaces, upgrading the tram system, and renovating the Welcome Hall to include a new cafe, bookstore, and retail shop.

SUGGESTED: LA28 responds to backlash over $5000 Olympic ticket prices

The project also addresses modern infrastructure needs, such as improved Wi-Fi and cell phone service, alongside a commitment to campus resiliency.

To maintain its connection with the public during the closure, Getty will open a "programming space" on Sepulveda Boulevard located across from the center.

Additionally, the trust has acquired a property in Westwood to house its scholar programs near the future Metro stop at Westwood and Wilshire.

What they're saying:

"Getty is embarking on an exciting new chapter. Our mission has always been to make art accessible to our Los Angeles community and visitors from around the world. In the coming years, guided by our commitment to All for Art, we will enhance the visitor experience... while prioritizing sustainability," said Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back in spring 2028, in time to celebrate the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and experience our more accessible, resilient, and dynamic campus," Getty said in a statement.

Timeline:

Present: Some gallery closures are already underway for heating and air conditioning maintenance.

March 15, 2027: The Getty Center officially closes to the public.

2027–2028: Renovation period; Getty Villa remains open; Sepulveda programming space debuts.

Spring 2028: The Getty Center scheduled to reopen.

What you can do:

While the main center is closed, art enthusiasts can still visit the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, which will maintain normal operating hours.

A curated selection of paintings from the Getty Center’s collection will be moved to the Villa for temporary display during the renovation.

Visitors can also look forward to the new Sepulveda Boulevard venue, which will host special programs throughout the closure and remain a permanent fixture afterward.