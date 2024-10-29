World Series: Law enforcement agencies across LA preparing for rowdy celebrations

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees play Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night. Fans have been celebrating throughout the series. The LA County Sheriff's Department urges fans to celebrate responsibly and are preparing for unruly crowds.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is urging fans of the LA Dodgers to celebrate responsibly.

The stern warning comes as the Boys in Blue continue competing for a World Series title against the New York Yankees after winning three consecutive games.

﻿"We are organizing our Sheriff’s Response Team to be prepared for all the nights that the games are being played in the World Series just in case the neighboring cities or our stations need extra assistance," said LASD Deputy Jacob Sivley.

The Sheriff’s Response Team (SRT) is a group of highly trained law enforcement personnel who respond to emergencies that threaten public safety. The teams are equipped to handle a variety of situations, including crowd control, riots, and mass arrests.

"We get to enjoy things like this, but with that come some responsibilities," said Deputy Sivley.

Unruly fans gathered at the East LA intersection of Atlantic and Olympic boulevards following the Dodger victory in Game 3 of the World Series Monday night.

Sheriff’s deputies declared an unlawful assembly and dispersed the crowd after fireworks were set off and cars were seen performing stunts in the street. No injuries or arrests were reported during the incident.

Over the weekend, fans gathered for another street takeover at the nearby intersection of Atlantic and Whittier Boulevards following the Dodger’s Game 2 victory over the Yankees Saturday night.

In a social media post, LASD encouraged the public to look out for each other’s safety and well-being during the celebrations.

"Please remember that disruptive or illegal behavior is not acceptable," the sheriff's department said online. "Our deputies will be in full force to maintain order and protect public safety."

While plans have not been announced, the Dodgers organization is already planning for a World Series victory parade.