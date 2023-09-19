Hungry? LA Times' 'Food Bowl' event returns this weekend, and you're invited

Looking for a crash course in Los Angeles cuisine? The LA Times' Food Bowl has got you covered.

The three-day food and drink festival is back for its seventh year in a row and takes place this weekend, Sept. 22, 23, 24, at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot.

The event series will feature tastings from more than 120 restaurants, all of whom celebrate Southern California's vibrant and diverse culinary scene in their own, unique way.

Guests can also enjoy live cooking and demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities. Friday and Saturday's events are open to everyone age 21 and up, and Sunday's event is open to all ages.

To enter, simply purchase a ticket at lafoodbowl.com, and bring your appetite.

This year's lineup for each event is as follows:

"Fiesta Friday," Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. The all-inclusive celebration of L.A.’s Latin American flavors will feature restaurants, cocktails and more from Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond, with cooking demonstrations from Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Danny Trejo (Trejo’s Tacos). Participating restaurants include: A’s BBQ, Alfalfa, Anajak Thai, Awan, Bake Some Noise, The all-inclusive celebration of L.A.’s Latin American flavors will feature restaurants, cocktails and more from Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond, with cooking demonstrations from Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Danny Trejo (Trejo’s Tacos). Participating restaurants include: A’s BBQ, Alfalfa, Anajak Thai, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Belles Beach House, Blue Plate Oysterette , Bridgetown Roti, Broad Street Oyster Co., By-You Dogg, Caviar Kaspia, Chichén Itzá, Coucou, Dino's Famous Chicken, Dulanville Food Truck, East Side Cheesecakes, El Barrio Cantina, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Farmhouse Kitchen, Fishing with Dynamite, Ggiata , Guelaguetza, Heavy Handed, Holbox, I Love Micheladas, Ilé Bistro, Kogi BBQ, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele LA Cha Cha Chá , La Sorted's Pizza, Love Hour, Love.Life, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Maple Block Chicken, Mini Kabob, Mírate, Moto Ramen, Nossa Caipirinha Bar, Paradise Dynasty, Park's BBQ, Puesto, Ronan, Soulmate, Tacos 1986, Tallula's, Villa’s Tacos and Wanderlust Creamery. Friday's event is strictly for ages 21 and up.

"Saturday Night Flavor," Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.Spotlighting global cuisine that reflects quintessential L.A., Saturday will feature cooking demonstrations from Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn (Le Du, Bangkok), Justin Pichetrungsi (Anajak Thai), Ahmad Alzahabi (The Golden Balance), Nick DiGiovanni (YouTube, "MasterChef") and Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira ("Unwind: A Devotional Cookbook for the Harried and Hungry). Participating restaurants include: 626 Hospitality Group, Amiga Amore, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Blue Plate Oysterette, Botanica, Spotlighting global cuisine that reflects quintessential L.A., Saturday will feature cooking demonstrations from Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn (Le Du, Bangkok), Justin Pichetrungsi (Anajak Thai), Ahmad Alzahabi (The Golden Balance), Nick DiGiovanni (YouTube, "MasterChef") and Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira ("Unwind: A Devotional Cookbook for the Harried and Hungry). Participating restaurants include: 626 Hospitality Group, Amiga Amore, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Blue Plate Oysterette, Botanica, Broad Street Oyster Co ., By-You Dogg, Cabra, Camphor, Caviar Kaspia, Chao Krung Thai & Tuk Tuk Thai, Chimmelier, Dino's Famous Chicken, Dulanville Food Truck, East Side Cheesecakes, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Farmhouse Kitchen, Genghis Cohen, Girl & the Goat, Hamasaku, Holbox, Holy Basil, Ilé Bistro, Intercrew LA, Kato, Kinn, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Le Coupé, Loreto, Love.Life, Lunetta, Luv2eat Thai Bistro , n/soto, Open Market, Osteria Mamma, Paradise Dynasty, Poncho's Tlayudas, Salt & Straw, Sichuan Impression, Stella, Stellar Pizza, STK Steakhouse, Sunday Gravy, Tacos 1986, The Brothers Sushi, Villa’s Tacos and Xuntos.

"Backlot Brunch," Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.Sunday’s brunch event will turn the backlot into an afternoon block party for all ages, featuring barbecue, burgers and cooking demonstrations from Tiffani Thiessen ("Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers"), Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium) and Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster, Hav & Mar). Participating restaurants include: Alfalfa, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Bridgetown Roti, Brique French Toastery, Sunday’s brunch event will turn the backlot into an afternoon block party for all ages, featuring barbecue, burgers and cooking demonstrations from Tiffani Thiessen ("Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers"), Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium) and Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster, Hav & Mar). Participating restaurants include: Alfalfa, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Bridgetown Roti, Brique French Toastery, Broad Street Oyster Co ., By-You Dogg, Caviar Kaspia, De La Nonna, Di Di, Ditroit Taqueria, Dulanville Food Truck, El Ruso, Farmhouse Kitchen , Goodboybob Coffee Roasters, Guzzu Bento-ya, Happy Ice, Heritage Barbecue, Holey Grail Donuts, Ilé Bistro, Jitlada, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, La Sorted's Pizza, Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Love.Life, Mírate, Mo's House of Axe, Moo's Craft Barbecue, Mozza Restaurant Group, Ospi, Jame, Jemma, Jemma di Mare, Paderia Bakehouse, Paloma Venice, Pasjoli, Pop's Bagels, Prime Pizza, Ray’s BBQ, Rocco's Deli Italiano, Saltie Girl, Slab, Stellar Pizza, Tacos 1986, The Brothers Sushi, Tulsi Indian Eatery, Turok's Cheesecake and West & Co.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, head to lafoodbowl.com.