Only one California restaurant ranked in world's top pizzerias list

If you're looking to grab a slice of the best pizza in the world, you'll have to book a flight to Italy pronto!

50 Top Pizza recently released its annual list of the world's top pizzerias, and the top spot went to I Masanielli in Caserta and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples.

"Throughout this year, in which we held awards ceremonies in Barcelona, Tokyo, New York, and Rome, we witnessed a continual rise in pizza quality," the ranking’s curators said in a statement. "In 2023, our guide features over 2,000 venues, ranging from independent pizzerias to artisan pizza chains. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our diligent inspectors who traveled the world, expanding our map of excellent pizza destinations."

In total, New York, Naples, and Rome topped the list with five pizzerias each.

California had one single pizzeria make the cut. That honor went to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, which ranked No. 19 on the list of the top 100 pizzerias in the world.

"Tony Gemignani is a sure and traditional reference point for those who are seeking a high-quality pizza in the United States of America," 50 Top Pizza wrote. "Great attention is put into detail and, above all, the leavening time for all types of pizza."

Two pizzas were highly recommended: the Uncle Vito, with caramelized onions, ricotta, bacon and pesto, and the Capodimonte, topped with mozzarella, dried tomatoes and basil.

In June, Tony's also ranked in the top 5 on 50 Top Pizza’s U.S. ranking list.