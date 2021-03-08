dineL.A. Restaurant Week underway in Los Angeles

dineL.A. Restaurant Week is officially underway, highlighting the diverse culinary experiences that Los Angeles has to offer.

Hundreds of local restaurants are participating in the bi-annual event, which runs from March 1 through March 14.

The program features hundreds of local restaurants offering value-driven menus and more.

The 14-day dining event is dedicated to supporting L.A.’s hard-hit restaurant community by encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments and will feature hundreds of restaurants that spotlight the city’s diverse cuisines and eating styles.

dineL.A. Restaurant Week lunch menus range $15-$35, with dinner menus priced $25-$65+. Prices and meal periods vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area, click here.