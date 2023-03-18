LA taco vendors targeted in string of armed robberies

At least three local taco stands have been robbed at gunpoint in robberies over the last two weeks, and police are searching for suspects.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four robberies have taken place at taco stands along Florence Avenue in the Hyde Park, Manchester Square and Vermont Knolls neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The robberies occurred near Florence Avenue's intersections with Crenshaw Boulevard, Gramercy Place and Normandie Avenue.

All four robberies happened between the hours of 12:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., when the stands were packing up for the night, according to LAPD. That's when suspects robbed the stands at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle. Police offered no descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle. They also haven't said whether they believe the same suspects are responsible for all four robberies.

SUGGESTED: Man, 16-year-old shot to death in pool area of Newhall apartment complex

Detectives with LAPD's 77th Street Community Police Station are investigating the crimes. Anyone with information about these robberies was asked to call. 323-786-5422.