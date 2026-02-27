Southern California weather: Near record-heat before weekend cooldown

The Brief Southern California is expected to see near-record or record-breaking heat Friday, with some interior valleys reaching the low 90s. Temperatures will run well above average from the coast to the Inland Empire, with coastal highs in the low 80s. A slight cooldown is forecast over the weekend, with a broader return to the 70s expected next week.



Southern California is bracing for potential record-breaking heat heading into the weekend.

What we know:

On Friday, residents across the Southland can prepare for what FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan described as "the summer sizzle in the middle of winter." She added that "temperatures could be flirting right back with record breakers."

How hot will it get?

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see record-breaking temperatures, with highs running well above average from the coast to the Inland Empire.

Interior valleys — including parts of the IE, the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and areas of Ventura and Orange counties — could reach the low 90s. Even coastal areas are expected to climb into the low 80s, though fog is likely Friday and Saturday.

Southern California’s mountain communities will see afternoon highs hovering around 70 degrees.

Friday is expected to mark the peak of the warming trend, with temperatures cooling slightly over the weekend. Dry conditions are forecast to continue over the next several days.

Dig deeper:

With elevated heat, the National Weather Service is also warning of heat-related illnesses. Officials recommend:

Staying hydrated.

Limiting outdoor activities during afternoon hours.

Never leave children or animals alone in the back seat of a parked vehicle.

What's next:

A steady cooling trend is forecast next week, with temperatures returning to the 70s.