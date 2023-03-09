LA soccer phenom scores in her first pro game

Goooaaallll! In her debut as a pro player, 18-year-old soccer phenom Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal. She's a rising star in women's pro soccer and made headlines earlier this year when she signed with LA's Angel City Football Club.

Thompson is still in high school at Harvard-Westlake.

In this pre-season game Wednesday Angel City got a 3-0 win over Mexico’s Club América at BMO Stadium.

Thompson talked about her big moment at a Women's History Month panel by the Play Equity Fund. Also in attendance, the co-founder of Angel City, Julie Uhrman, and USC's women's soccer coach Jane Alukonis.

The goal of the Play Equity Fund and the LA 84 Foundation is to remove barriers for all kids to have access to play sports.

Also in attendance were soccer players from The Girls Academic Leadership Academy.