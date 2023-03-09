Expand / Collapse search

LA soccer phenom scores in her first pro game

By
Published 
Angel City Football Club
FOX 11

18-year-old signs with LA's Angel City Football

Alyssa Thompson may still be in high school, but at only 18-years-old she scored her first goal in LA's Angel City Football Club preseason game.

LOS ANGELES - Goooaaallll! In her debut as a pro player, 18-year-old soccer phenom Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal. She's a rising star in women's pro soccer and made headlines earlier this year when she signed with LA's Angel City Football Club.  

Thompson is still in high school at Harvard-Westlake.

In this pre-season game Wednesday Angel City got a 3-0 win over Mexico’s Club América at BMO Stadium.

Thompson talked about her big moment at a Women's History Month panel by the Play Equity Fund. Also in attendance, the co-founder of Angel City, Julie Uhrman, and USC's women's soccer coach Jane Alukonis.

Image 1 of 4

 

The goal of the Play Equity Fund and the LA 84 Foundation is to remove barriers for all kids to have access to play sports.

Also in attendance were soccer players from The Girls Academic Leadership Academy. 