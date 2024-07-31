LA Crime: 8 sentenced for series of smash-and-grab robberies, totaling $1.7 million

Eight people involved in smash-and-grab robberies that were carried out at high-end retail stores in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties were sentenced Tuesday.

According to the California Attorney General's Office, nine defendants committed multiple crimes between May 11, 2023 and August 23, 2023, which resulted in a total loss of over $1.7 million.

The suspects targeted high-end stores such as Nordstrom, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Gucci, and Magnolia Park.

The violent smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstorm store at the Westfield Topanga Mall was caught on camera. Video shows at least 30 masked suspects running into the store, smashing display cases, grabbing anything they can and quickly running out.

"This was not a one-off shoplifting offense, it was a dangerous, coordinated scheme. These crimes hurt our businesses and pose a serious threat to our communities," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The remaining defendants pled guilty and will be sentenced at a future date. A 25 count felony complaint was filed against the nine defendants in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

"The guilty pleas and prison sentences for these individuals send a clear message that organized retail crime will not be tolerated in our community," said Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

The details of the sentence are:

Jordan Harris pled guilty to carjacking and two counts of grand theft from the YSL in Glendale and the Nordstrom at the Topanga Canyon mall. Harris was sentenced to 10 years 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Kip Henry pled guilty to one count of robbery, which occurred at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall and one count of grand theft from a Newport Beach Louis Vuitton. Henry admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 7 years 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Devon Perry pled guilty to two counts of grand theft, one from the Burberry Outlet in Riverside and another from the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall. Perry admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 5 years 4 months state prison.

Ziona Famoso pled guilty to one count of robbery from the Nordstrom at the Topanga Canyon mall and two counts of grand theft from the Glendale YSL and Newport Beach Louis Vuitton. Famoso was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Alana Hart pled guilty to assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and grand theft at a Burberry Outlet in Riverside. Hart was sentenced to 4 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Travelle Hamblet pled guilty to one count of robbery, which occurred at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Canyon mall. Hamblet admitted to a prior strike conviction and was sentenced to 4 years state prison.

Jason Smith pled guilty to carjacking and was sentenced to 3 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Briana Jimenez pled guilty to robbery at the YSL in Glendale and was sentenced to one year in custody and felony probation.

Ivan Ramirez pled guilty to robbery and grand theft at the YSL in Glendale. Ramirez will be sentenced at a future date in 2025.

This case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, Glendale Police Department, Burbank Police Department, Torrance Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

