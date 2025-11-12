Woman who fled to Mexico after 4-county SoCal chase turns herself in

The Brief Alyssa Wilson, 29, was arrested after a 4-county pursuit that ended when she crossed the US-Mexico border. Officials say Wilson stole a minivan from a sober living facility in Thousand Oaks.



A suspect who led police on a dangerous 4-county pursuit across Southern California, then crossed into Mexico, has been arrested.

What started the chase?

On the morning of Nov. 10, Thousand Oaks deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from a sober living home in the 1900 block of East Hillcrest Drive.

The reporting party, who was also the victim, identified the suspect as 29-year-old Alyssa Wilson, a resident of the sober living home, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

They were able to track the stolen vehicle, a gray 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, to the intersection of Cochran Street and First Street in Simi Valley. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop, the vehicle immediately fled eastbound then entered the 118 Freeway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman in stolen minivan escapes, crosses US-Mexico border after 4-county pursuit across SoCal

The pursuit then entered Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol picked up the chase as the suspect was speeding on the southbound 405 Freeway.

The pursuit continued through Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties and was terminated by CHP once she entered the area of the California-Mexico border.

Suspect taken into custody

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said they were notified by the CHP San Diego Office on Nov. 11 that Wilson had reentered the US and turned herself in. She was taken into custody and booked into the Ventura County Jail for felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and felony evading of a peace officer with reckless disregard for public safety.

She remains in custody with bail set at $50,000.