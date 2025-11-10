CHP in pursuit of stolen minivan on Southern California freeway

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen minivan in Southern California.

The pursuit of the gray Toyota Sienna was initiated by sheriff's deputies in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 11:30 a.m., the suspect was traveling on the southbound 405 Freeway in the West LA area.

Less than ten minutes later, the suspect had reached the Torrance area and was able to avoid two deployments of spike strips on the freeway.

By 11:50 a.m., the driver reached the Long Beach area, hitting speeds of 80+ mph on the freeway.

Fifteen minutes later, the suspect had entered Orange County and was continuing on the 405 Freeway near Irvine.

At least two CHP patrol vehicles are trailing the stolen minivan.

SkyFOX is overhead with the latest details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.